Trump’s tax records reveal secret bank account in China: NYT

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Trump’s tax records reveal he had a private bank account in China, according to The New York Times.

The report says the account was held under a corporate name and was unknown to the public.

Previously, Trump’s tax records revealed that he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

This then trickled into a number of interesting findings, including an apparent tax deduction of $747,622 paid to his daughter’s consulting company.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News