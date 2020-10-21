Trump’s tax records reveal secret bank account in China: NYT

WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Trump’s tax records reveal he had a private bank account in China, according to The New York Times.

The report says the account was held under a corporate name and was unknown to the public.

Previously, Trump’s tax records revealed that he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

This then trickled into a number of interesting findings, including an apparent tax deduction of $747,622 paid to his daughter’s consulting company.

Latest Stories: