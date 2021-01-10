U.S. Capitol police officer ‘dead by suicide’: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Capitol police announced another officer died Saturday while off-duty.

The cause of death has not formally been announced, but Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman reports that it was by suicide.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was assigned to the Senate Division and has been with the department since April 2005.

Liebengood is the second Capitol officer to die this week.

The office of the U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Gainer’s reported statement.

