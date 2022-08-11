SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events this morning.

Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes after she met with Nevada lawmakers.

The vice president expressed disapproval of anti-abortion legislation, saying in-part that “the government should not interfere in the most intimate, private decision a person can make about their body and their future.”

Harris will be in Oakland tomorrow.

Newsom will be in Contra Costa County, where he will announce water supply policy, as the Golden State adapts to “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change,” according to a press release from the governor’s office. He will be speaking at 10:30 a.m.

Newsom is expected to announce who will be leading California infrastructure efforts.

Newsom and Harris have a long history, having concurrently served as San Francisco mayor and district attorney, respectively, then as California lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively, before Harris ascended to the U.S. Senate in 2017 and Newsom became governor in 2019.