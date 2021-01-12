In a letter to Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence says he will not invoke the 25th amendment.
“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”
Pence urges Congress to focus on the Biden transition.
Latest Stories:
- VP Pence will not invoke 25th Amendment on Trump
- COVID-19 outbreak at San Jose Kaiser linked to 92 cases
- Forgotten password stands between San Francisco man and $240M Bitcoin fortune
- List: Rep. Adam Kinzinger is 3rd Republican to call for Trump’s impeachment
- Father needs kidney donor as 2-year-old daughter battles brain cancer