VP Pence will not invoke 25th Amendment on Trump

Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

In a letter to Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence says he will not invoke the 25th amendment.

“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

In a letter to @SpeakerPelosi VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th amendment.



“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.” pic.twitter.com/05JW7mHK7P — Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki) January 13, 2021

Pence urges Congress to focus on the Biden transition.

Latest Stories:

