Watch: Political analysts clash over Trump “Mussolini” comparison

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Political Analysts Michael Yaki and Tom Del Beccaro joined KRON for their own debate ahead of the highly-anticipated first Vice President debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Yaki and Del Beccaro had a clashing moment after Yaki compared President Trump’s balcony appearance to the Fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, a comment not taken lightly by Del Beccaro, who is Italian.

“Michael, don’t ever cite a Fascist leader responsible for deaths on this show,” he said.

“These are not indeliberate words [Trump] is choosing, Tom,” said Yaki, Trump “essentially evoked an incitement of violence on election night if the election is not going his way.”

“It’s disgraceful. As an Italian American, I find that ridiculous and unacceptable to be citing someone like Mussolini,” Del Beccaro rebutted.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci also compared Trump’s balcony appearance following his Walter Reed release to Mussolini in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Watch the full exchange from Wednesday morning above.

Latest Stories: