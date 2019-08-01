Why #KamalaHarrisDestroyed is trending after Democratic debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s been less than 24 hours since the second night of the Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.

Early Thursday, #KamalaHarrisDestroyed continues to trend on Twitter after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had several testy exchanges with White House presidential candidates.

The term may be concocted perhaps by supporters of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Calif.), referring to a moment during the debate when Gabbard questioned Harris on her record as a prosecutor.

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said during a heated discussion on criminal justice, referring to Harris.

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” Gabbard added. “She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

Harris responded by saying her time as a prosecutor revealed to her how the criminal justice system was broken.

“The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so,” Gabbard replied.

After the debate, Senator Harris said she expected to “be on stage and take hits.”

“This is going to sound immodest but I’m obviously a top tier candidate. And so I did expect that I would be on the stage and take hits tonight because there are a lot of people that are trying to make the stage for the next debate.”

“Well yeah, and especially when people are at 0% or 1% or whatever she might be at. And so I did expect that I might take hits tonight. But, you know, listen…I think that this coming from someone who has been an apologist for…Assad…who has murdered the people of his country like cockroaches. She who has embraced and been an apologist for him in a way that she refuses to call him a war criminal. I can only take what she says in her opinion so seriously. And so I, you know, I’m prepared to move on,” she said.

Gabbard responded saying “People like Kamala Harris need to be held accountable for their record, not for something that she said or did 50 years ago. This is something that she did in her last job before she was elected as a U.S. Senator.”

The next presidential debates are slated for Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston.

Latest News Headlines: