(CNN) – American’s aren’t feeling the love.

According to a Gallup poll, patriotism is at a record low.

Only 45% of adults identified as being “extremely proud” to be Americans, while 70% said they were proud.

Numbers have been on the decline for much of the 21st century, but are the lowest since Gallup began polling American pride in 2001.

22% of Democrats say they’re extremely proud compared to 76% of Republicans.

41% of Independents express extreme pride.