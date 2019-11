SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You can now add a pony to the list of unique things seen on BART.

The white pony was spotted on a BART train Tuesday afternoon — and quickly, photos of the animal started circulating on social media.

The pony boarded a BART train at the 12th Street station in Oakland, according to a witness.

The pony eventually got off the train at the Montgomery station in San Francisco.

Most on Twitter weren’t mad about having the pony as a fellow passenger.

Photo Courtesy: @rodrlou

retweet BART pony for good luck pic.twitter.com/FLMGwK2W2B — Lou (@rodrlou) November 5, 2019