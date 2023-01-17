OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used by the burglars to force an entry.

As officers investigated, the restaurant’s owners arrived and advised that unknown individuals had entered the restaurant and taken unknown items before fleeing in an unknown direction, police told KRON.

“Two men broke into our restaurant from the back door because they snuck into the apartments garage,” read a social post from Monster Pho. “They stole our laptop, a few iPads, cash drawer & a bunch of our merchandise such as hats & shirts.”

“This all happen within 2 minutes of breaking in,” the post continued. “We are very grateful no one was there and got hurt which is a blessing.”

Oakland PD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call the Burglary Unit at (510)238-3951.