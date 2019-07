The owner of a well known San Francisco skateboard company suffered a severe brain injury during a recent skating event.

Tomoko Oikawa required emergency surgery for the traumatic brain injury she suffered while taking part in the Dolores Hill Bomb last week.

Oikawa is the owner of the Tomo Skate Company.

Here is what has been posted on the Tomo Skate Company’s Instagram page:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay her hospital bills.