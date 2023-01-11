ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County Fire is responding to a hazardous material spill at the Somersville Road exit on Highway 4 in Antioch, according to a tweet from the agency. An incident log entry related to the incident indicated that the hazardous material is portable toilet chemicals.

The westbound exit ramp at Somersville is currently closed. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and expect congestion.

“A truck containing portable toilet chemicals spilled its chemicals on the westbound Highway 4 off ramp at Somersville Road,” the Antioch Police Department said in a social media post. “This is the California Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction, and the off ramp is closed. We ask you to please avoid that area while they clean up the area.”