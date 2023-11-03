FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The candidates in the lead in the newly released UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll have been revealed. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff are the top two names among a total of eight candidates eager to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the late Dianne Feinstein in next year’s March primary election.

The poll, which was released on Friday, shows that Porter is now the choice of 17% of the state’s likely voters, unchanged from mid-August, while support for Schiff has declined slightly from 20% in August to 16% at present, according to the poll.

The poll was administered online in English and Spanish between October 24 and October 30 among 6,342 California registered voters, including a weighted subsample of 4,506 likely voters.

Former professional baseball player Republican Steve Garvey, who only announced his candidacy several weeks ago, is now receiving 10% support, while Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee stands at 9%.

Both appear to have gained support since last August. Another Republican, businessman James Bradley, is in fifth place receiving 7% support, followed by fellow Republican Eric Early at 4%. Two other Democrats, Silicon Valley executive Lexie Reese, and television broadcast Christina Pascucci, poll just 1% support.

“While Garvey’s candidacy seems to have made a splash among the state’s Republican voters, Porter and Schiff are still neck and neck at this point, and remain ahead of the rest of the field,” says G. Cristina Mora, IGS Co-Director.

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.