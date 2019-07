VALLEJO (KRON) – A portion of Highway 37 in Vallejo is closed while crews work on the soundwall.

One of the two westbound lanes on the Highway 37 off-ramp at westbound 80 is closed until Friday morning.

At least one lane of the ramp will be closed overnight and one of the off-ramp lanes will stay open.

