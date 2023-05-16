(KTXL) — Post Malone announced a new tour on Tuesday that includes a stop in the Sacramento region.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist will perform at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour.

The 24-city tour also includes other California stops in San Diego, Mountain View and San Bernardino.

Malone’s tour will begin on July 8 in Noblesville, Indiana with stops in Detriot, Tampa, Atlanta and Dallas before wrapping up the tour in San Bernardino on Aug. 19.

Tickets for the Wheatland show go on sale to the public on May 19 at 10 a.m. Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale.

Citi card members will have presale access beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. until May 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Along with his tour announcement, the rapper and singer announced his fifth album “Austin” and a new single “Mourning.” His new album is expected to be released on July 28 with his new single coming out on May 19.