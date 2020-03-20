Pot sales surge amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Legal marijuana sales are up in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, new data shows.

Sales are going up in California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada, and Washington, according to cannabis data company Headset.

Recreational marijuana is legal in all 5 states.

Cities including San Francisco and Palm Springs, Calif. have deemed legal marijuana businesses “essential,” meaning they can stay open despite orders of shutting down businesses in the areas, according to the Associated Press.

The AP further reported that many customers in California are turning to home delivery of marijuana for the first time. Online delivery marketplace Eaze reported first-time delivery orders jumped 50% on Monday.

Multiple stores also told the AP that many people are buying in bulk up to the legal limit, much like they might be doing for other essential household items like toilet paper and food.

Latest Headlines: