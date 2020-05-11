Potential explosives located on Marin County trail

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Potential explosives have been found on a trail in Marin County, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
The potential explosives were located Sunday near Eagle Trail.
Deputies are currently on scene. The Berkeley Police Department Bomb Squad is also responding.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Check back for updates as this story is developing
