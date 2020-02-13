Safeway workers in Northern California may go on strike

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Local Safeway worker Brian Pike and thousands others in Northern California may soon go on strike.

Employees are asking for an increase in their hourly wage along with more hours for part-time shifts.

“Basically when we go to the negotiations, the Safeway negotiators, I hate to say it — they’re just dragging their feet,” Pike said. “They’re not coming back with anything that’s decent. That’s why we went and got a 95-percent vote approval from the members. Everybody needs a little bit more money to live around here, that’s no secret.”

Safeway has offered a $1.50 increase in hourly wage over the next three years, according to Pike.

But he says that’s not enough.

Employees are asking for a $3 bump per hour. But money isn’t the only thing they want increased, they would like more hours for part-time employees as well.

“The part-time people are guaranteed 24 hours a week, we’d like to bump it up more to minimum at least 32 hours if not 40 hours a week,” Pike said. “Right now we estimate the workforce full-time employees are only at 25-percent.”

Safeway released a statement following the potential strike.

“Safeway remains committed to bargaining in good faith with the union to reach an agreement that will provide employees a competitive compensation package, maintain affordable health care, and provide a pension for their retirement, while allowing our company to stay competitive.” Wendy Gutshall, Safeway

