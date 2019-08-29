Powell to be the next Clipper-only station in the BART system

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting September 3, BART will eliminate the sale of paper tickets at the Powell Street station in San Francisco.

This is the next step in making the entire BART system clipper card-only by 2020, and the third station in a 4-station series of pilot programs. 19th Street and Embarcadero stations converted earlier in the month, and Downtown Berkeley will be the fourth starting September 24.

While clipper cards cost three dollars to purchase, they pay for themselves after only three round trips due to a 50 cent paper ticket surcharge.

Other advantages include near universality and discounts with other Bay Area transit systems, eco-friendly re-usability and automatic fare reload when set up on the clipper website.

BART will provide on-site staff for the first four days at the Powell station to provide clipper cards and assist any customers who have questions.