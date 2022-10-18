SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 5,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers on San Francisco’s westside and in the Western Addition lost power Tuesday.

Power is expected to be restored to the Cathedral Hill area in the Western Addition by midnight. Power has already been fully restored to the Outer Richmond, Sutro Heights, Golden Gate Park and the Panhandle, leaving the only outage in the Cathedral Hill area.

5,726 customers total lost power: 3,657 on the westside, and 2,069 on Cathedral Hill.

While District 1 (Richmond-Golden Gate Park) Supervisor Connie Chan blamed a transformer outage at 40th Avenue and Balboa Street, PG&E subsequently told KRON4 that the reason for the westside outage was equipment-related. The cause of the Western Addition outage has not been announced.

As of 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, 2,069 customers in the Cathedral Hill area are without power, according to PG&E.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.