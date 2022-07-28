SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Approximately 3,345 people were without power near the Civic Center area in San Francisco,” according to PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado. At 1:49pm the San Francisco Fire Department reported a PG&E manhole had smoke coming from it.

At 12:15pm PG&E was notified of the outage impacting over 3,000 customers in San Francisco. They immediately sent crews over to Bryant street, near Division street where underground equipment failure was found.

As of 3:07pm, 3,328 customers have had their power restored. PG&E is working towards restoring power to all customers affected. A spokesperson said in a statement, “we apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”