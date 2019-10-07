Power outage impacts over 2,000 San Francisco customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A power outage in San Francisco has left more than 2,000 customers in the dark on Monday evening, according to PG&E.
The outage is impacting those near the Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Mission Bay, and SoMa.
It was first reported around 3:30 p.m.
PG&E officials responded to the area and are investigating the cause of the outage at this time.
Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.
If you come across traffic lights that are out in the area, you are reminded to treat it as a four-way stop.
