Power outage impacts over 2,000 San Francisco customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A power outage in San Francisco has left more than 2,000 customers in the dark on Monday evening, according to PG&E.

The outage is impacting those near the Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Mission Bay, and SoMa.

It was first reported around 3:30 p.m.

PG&E officials responded to the area and are investigating the cause of the outage at this time.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

If you come across traffic lights that are out in the area, you are reminded to treat it as a four-way stop.

Traffic lights may be out in the Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Mission Bay and SOMA due to an unexpected power outage. Please treat traffic lights without a signal as four way stops. https://t.co/98gsHjePoR pic.twitter.com/azSAM7icz4 — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) October 7, 2019

