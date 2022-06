(BCN) — BART officials announced early Saturday that a trackside power problem is resulting in no direct service to San Francisco on the Richmond Line.

San Francisco passengers must board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur station to an SFO Airport train, according to an alert from BART at 5:44 a.m.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

