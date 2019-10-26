Power shut offs expected to impact 940,000 customers

(KRON) – PG&E will begin another round of outages Saturday afternoon, expecting to impact an additional 90,000 people.

This latest round of blackouts are due to an extreme wind event forecasted to hit Northern California, according to the utility.

The total number of projected customers to be impacted across 36 counties is 940,000.

According to the PG&E, the shutoffs could last through Monday.

All Bay Area counties except San Francisco are expected to have some outages over the next three days.

The outages will be rolled out in the following phases Saturday:

Phase two:

2 p.m. Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joquin, Sierra, Sikiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba



4 p.m.: Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo

Phase three:



5 p.m.: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus

Phase four:

5 p.m.: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne

Phase five:

5 p.m.: Humboldt, Mendocino (north)and Trinity

PG&E has cut power to large areas of northern and central California to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking fires.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

