(KRON) — The Powerball jackpot is growing again and is now estimated to be $502 million for Monday night’s draw, according to a press release from California Lottery. The half billion-dollar jackpot comes on the heels of a $2.04 billion jackpot hit by a single winning ticket sold in Southern California two and a half months ago.

The cash value of tonight’s draw is estimated to be at $27.1 million if a single ticket hits Monday’s jackpot. If more than one ticket matches all six numbers, the jackpot will be split.

Recent winning lottery tickets sold include a single ticket sold in Maine 10 days ago that hit the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot and a $92.9 million Powerball jackpot hit in November on a ticket purchased in Kansas City.

The deadline to buy a Powerball ticket for tonight’s draw is 7 p.m. The draw is slated to happen at 7:59 p.m.