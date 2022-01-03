Powerball jackpot increased to $540M

Powerball jackpot game leaders announced they’ve increased the jackpot estimate from $522 million to $540 million for Monday’s drawing.

The new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $384.3 million.

“Powerball had robust sales through the holidays, and that trend is continuing into the New Year,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

“Profits from this jackpot run are going to good causes supported by U.S. lotteries such as education, senior citizens, veterans and the environment.”

Saturday’s winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were white balls numbers 6, 12, 39, 48, and 50 — the Powerball number was 7.

Ahead of Monday’s drawing, participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win.

According to Powerball, more than 2.7 million tickets in Saturday’s drawing won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.

Some of the big winners included three winning Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California and Florida.

There was also a winning Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Maryland.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was hit in California was in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won the $699.8 million grand prize.

That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Since then, there have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Colombia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to Powerball, more than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Catch the Powerball drawings live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. eastern time.