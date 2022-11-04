(KRON) — With another Powerball drawing passing this week without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $1.6 billion, making it the largest ever. The previous largest jackpot was in January of 2016, when it climbed to $1.586 billion, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, a ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in Milpitas. Another ticket, worth a similar amount was sold in the Southern California city of Ontario.

“Even though the jackpot keeps rolling, California has winners everywhere and of all kinds!” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson in a statement earlier this week. “Some players are winning hundreds or even thousands of dollars when they hit certain numbers each night of the draw, and we also have our local business partners who feel like big winners, too. And of course, schools are the true winners in all of this. So far, we’ve raised tens of millions of dollars for public education just from sales related to this growing jackpot. It’s exciting any way you look at it.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Powerball website, the cash value of the $1.6 billion jackpot is $782.4 million.