(KRON) — No one was lucky enough to snag the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot after Saturday night’s drawing, according to California Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.9 billion, the highest ever recorded jackpot in the United States. The next drawing will take place on Monday at 7:59 p.m. PT, according to the California Lottery website.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing is 28, 45, 52, 56 and 69 and the Power number 20. A Powerball ticket matching all five numbers was sold in San Leandro for the $1.1 million drawing.