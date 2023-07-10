(KRON) — The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to an estimated $675 million thanks to strong ticket sales across the country, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot has been rolling since April, enabling the California Lottery to raise an estimated $47 million for public schools.

The jackpot has rolled over 34 times since April and California Lottery has sold more than $117 million in Powerball tickets in that timeframe. The more than 23,000 stores and other retail locations that partner with California Lottery have earned an estimated $6.9 million in commissions and bonuses.

If someone wins the jackpot in tonight’s drawing, they’ll have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment of $340.9 million. A winner who selects the annuity option would get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% annually.

Both prize options are subject to federal taxes.

When is the Powerball drawing?

Monday night’s drawing happens at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The deadline to buy a ticket for tonight’s draw is 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Powerball cost $2 with approximately 80 cents from each ticket helping to fund California public schools.