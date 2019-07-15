Powerball ticket bought in San Jose wins $1.2 million

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A lucky lottery player in San Jose won $1.2 million during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket worth $1,238,940 was purchased from the 7-Eleven at 5148 Moorpark Avenue, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket matched five numbers out of six numbers, missing the Powerball number.

A lottery ticket bought in Hendersonville, Tennessee, matched all six numbers to win the $198 million jackpot.

The winning numbers in the Saturday night drawing were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball 21.