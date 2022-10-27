LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Could you be the lucky winner? While no one hit all six numbers for Wednesday’s big Powerball jackpot, there were two winning California Lottery tickets sold that matched five numbers, meaning each ticket holder won more than $1.5 million. One of the tickets was sold at a gas station in Los Gatos. The other ticket worth $1.5 million was sold in Southern California.

No one has got all six winning numbers since August.

A winning #powerball ticket was bought at a gas station in Los Gatos. The person won $1.5 million! No one got all of the numbers correct so the overall jackpot is rising to $800 million. Will you be buying a ticket? Hear what people had to say in my next report on KRON at 9am. pic.twitter.com/iX2Wigc1dk — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 27, 2022

The next drawing will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an estimated $800 million jackpot, a cash value of approximately $383 million. It will be the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.