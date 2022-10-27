LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Could you be the lucky winner? While no one hit all six numbers for Wednesday’s big Powerball jackpot, there were two winning California Lottery tickets sold that matched five numbers, meaning each ticket holder won more than $1.5 million. One of the tickets was sold at a gas station in Los Gatos. The other ticket worth $1.5 million was sold in Southern California.
No one has got all six winning numbers since August.
The next drawing will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an estimated $800 million jackpot, a cash value of approximately $383 million. It will be the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.