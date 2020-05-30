Prayer Vigil held for George Floyd’s family

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A prayer vigil for George Floyd’s family in Odessa hosted by the Black Chamber of Commerce.
Many showed up to lend their support including Odessa Police.
Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke spoke stating he believes there is strong unity in the Odessa community.
