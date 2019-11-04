Pregnant mom uses AR-15 to kill burglar after home intruders attack family

LITHIA, Fla. (KRON) – A heavily-pregnant woman used an AR-15 to kill a burglar after two masked men entered her Florida home and attacked her family.

Bay News 9 reports the woman who is 8-months pregnant came out with the gun and saved her husband, Jeremy King, and young daughter when the two armed men broke into their home southeast of Tampa last week.

“As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told Bay News 9. “I’m telling them, ‘I have nothing for you,’ and they’re like, ‘Give me everything you got.’ It became real violent, real fast.”

King told the publication one of the burglars pistol-whipped him and another kicked him in the head, which alerted his wife of the commotion.

That’s when the woman, who has not been identified, reportedly backed out of the room and grabbed the AR-15, returned to the room, and shot one of the intruders.

The AR-15 was legal, police said.

The man who was hit by gunfire was later found dead in a nearby ditch, according to Bay News 9. The other suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended.

Neither of the intruders has been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

