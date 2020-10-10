Pregnant woman shot with paintball gun 30 times in Marin

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — One man was arrested Friday for attacking a pregnant woman with a paintball gun in Marin, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Drake Avenue Friday around 3:38 p.m. following an assault that occurred involving a paintball gun.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old pregnant woman who had been struck by about 30 paintball rounds. The woman was struck on her back, arms, stomach and face.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

After obtaining a suspect description, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyrell Dreshon Atkinson, from Marin City. Atkinson is currently on Marin County Adult Probation for assault with a deadly weapon, officials say.

A semi-automatic paintball gun was located in his car.

Atkinson was booked into the Marin County Jail on the following charges: assault with a deadly weapon, willful discharge of a BB gun or similar device, felony probation violation, discharge of an air rifle in an unsafe manner and unlicensed driver.

Officials say the arrest was made in the wake of receiving multiple reports of dangerous paintball activity in the city since the beginning of September.

The Sheriff’s Office has responded to about 20 incidents during that time regarding young adults recklessly shooting paintballs throughout Marin City.

On Sept. 21, a 60-year-old Marin City woman reported being shot by paintballs about six times by a group of five to six males in the Marin City area. On Oct. 6, a 34 year old man reported he had been struck by multiple paintball rounds while riding his bike in the 100 block of Drake Ave. in Marin City.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed these incidents is encouraged to contact the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (415) 479-2311.

