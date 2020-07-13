Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea died Saturday at age 24, her family announced.

Her family confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram, stating that Thea’s unborn son, whom she and her boyfriend Global Boga were going to name Reign, also died.

No cause of death was given.

“Our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” her family wrote on Instagram. “Until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

Additionally, the family said Thea’s YouTube videos that had been pre-scheduled on her channel would continue for her thousands of followers.

“Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired,” the post said.

Thea announced her pregnancy on April 19 with an Instagram video showing off her baby bump while dancing beside Boga.

