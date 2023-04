SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The residents of San Leandro got a bit of a wake up call on Saturday morning when several preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquakes struck the area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

(Map courtesy of USGS)

The first quake hit around 9:24 a.m., and the epicenter was not far from the Oakland Zoo, in the middle of Knowland Park, according to USGS maps. Two more quakes hit, almost back to back, at 9:43 a.m., USGS data shows.