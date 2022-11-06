(KRON) — We are now just weeks away from Thanksgiving, and it is never too early to start planning your feast. Lesley Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, speaks with KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin on how to start planning and preparing Thanksgiving appetizers.

Rosemary Cashews

Ingredients:

2 cups raw cashews

1 Tbs. melted butter

1 Tbs. brown sugar

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbs. finely chopped rosemary

Directions:

Place cashews into a dry non-stick sauté pan. Sauté on medium high heat for five minutes. Shake

the pan to move the nuts around several times while they are warming up. Do not let them burn!

In a mixing bowl, add melted butter, brown sugar and salt and combine. Put hot cashew

immediately into the bowl. Sprinkle in the finely chopped rosemary. Stir to combine. Serve hot

or at room temperature.

Baked Brie

Ingredients:

1 puff pastry sheet defrosted

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour for dusting the puff pastry sheet

1 8 oz. wheel of brie

1 1/2 Tbs. brown sugar

1/4 finely chopped pecans

1 egg

1 Tbs. water

Directions:

Set the oven rack to the middle position and preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Whisk together egg and water to make an egg wash.

Remove the sheet of puff pastry from the sheet.

Dust pastry with a little flour if feels sticky. Roll pastry out to 11 inch square.

Place the wheel of brie in the middle of the puff pastry. Top the brie with brown sugar and

smooth sugar out to cover the top of the brie evenly and completely.

Top the brown sugar with finely chopped pecans making sure the pecans are evenly covering

the sugar.

Bring one corner of the puff pastry up and over the brie, brush with egg wash. Continue to wrap

the brie, creating a pleated like design. Lightly press down to remove air and brushing the

pastry with the egg wash so the puff pastry sticks to itself.

Brush the top and sides with egg wash.

Make several shallow scores with a knife about 1 inch long on the surface of the pastry to create

vents. Pastry will still puff, but it wont be too puffy.

Bake 30-35 minutes.

Let cool at least 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers, apples or a baguette.

Thanksgiving Day Cocktail

Ingredients:

.5 oz Cointreau

1 oz vodka

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1 Tbs. cranberry sauce

Top with Sparkling wine

Fresh sage leaf for garnish

Directions:

Add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine to a shaker. Add ice and shake really well for

30 seconds. Pour mixture from the shaker through a fine strainer into a martini glass. Finish

with sparkling wine. Garnish with a fresh sage leaf.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.

