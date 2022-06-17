(KRON) — Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter this morning to congratulate the Golden State Warriors for winning the NBA championships Thursday night in a game against the Boston Celtics.

“With four championships in eight years, the @Warriors leave no doubt of their place as one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties,” he wrote. “Congrats to Finals MVP Steph, Draymond, Klay, Coach Kerr and the rest of Dub Nation for such sustained excellence.”

In Game 6 of the NBA championships, Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. This title marks the fourth championship the Warriors have won in the past eight years.

The 103-90 win was celebrated by fans across the city last night with fireworks and parties on Mission Street. Celebrations will continue with the Warriors Parade, which will be held in San Francisco on Monday.