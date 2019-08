EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to El Paso on Wednesday, according to FAA advisories.

The trip will come after a visit to Dayton, Ohio where nine people were killed in a mass shooting, hours after the El Paso Walmart shooting, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The FAA advisory has Trump’s visit scheduled for the afternoon.

The president’s officials schedule once he is in El Paso has not been released.