Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson clears up remarks on debates, vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Best-selling author and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson cleared up comments she made recently about Democratic debates and vaccination exemptions.

The 67-year-old motivational speaker and spiritual adviser sat down with KRON4’s Catherine Heenan for KRONon’s show Inside Bay Area Politics.

Williamson recently made headlines after she said she believed “powerful forces” were trying to keep her off of the Democratic debate stage.

When asked about the comment, Williamson immediately said she regretted saying that but also said there are people who misrepresent things she says for more clicks on their websites.

“I should have processed that with my therapist or best friends,” Williamson said. “That is not something I should have talked about publicly. I don’t see myself as a victim, I don’t want to sound that way. I regret saying it.”

She continued to say that “there are clearly people who for the sake of a faster click thought rate on a website mischaracterize what you just said, even lie about what you just said.”

Williamson also cleared up a remark she made that led people to believe she was against vaccinations.

“I made a sloppy comment I do regret making around the issue of exemptions,” Williamson said.

Williamson is referring to when she described vaccinations exemptions as “Orwellian” and “draconian.”

When asked if she believes parents should have their school-aged children vaccinated against common childhood diseases, she simply answered, “yes.”

Watch Heenan’s full interview with Williamson in the video above.

You can watch Inside Bay Area Politics every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. only on KRONon.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: