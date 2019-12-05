Preventing car break-ins during the holidays

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Car break-ins happen all over the Bay Area every day, but during the holidays — it can be even worse.

KRON4 reporter Michelle Kingston talked to police in Alameda about what you can do to prevent your car from being broken into.

Donna McKallor from Alameda explains, “You should be able to go in the store and do what you need to do and come back out but you can’t do that nowadays.”

Holiday shoppers are emptying out and locking up their cars before heading into stores in Alameda.

They say they’re extra careful around the holidays.

Another resident from Alameda Janelle Whittington says, “Definitely during the holidays keep everything of value with you.”

Whittington’s had her car broken into three times since moving to Alameda a few years ago.

“What I do is actually leave nothing of valuable visible in the car so whether it’s even a plastic bag, it all remains hidden so I don’t give them any reason to break-in at all,” Whittington said.

This is exactly what Alameda police officers recommend everyone does — to avoid a smashed window.

Hoshman Durani from the Alameda Police Department explains, “Because of the holidays we are experiencing quite a bit more.”

Police say car break-ins are a problem throughout the Bay Area– including right here in Alameda … and that everyone needs to stay alert.

Carrie Joseph from Alameda says,”Honestly I just usually don’t leave things in my car because usually if you have anything that looks like of value it’s probably going to get broken into so I kind of just avoid it.”

“I see things are getting worse toward holiday season so I put on my alarm and don’t leave anything in my car and hope nothing happens,” McKallor adds.

Michelle Kingston checked in with multiple police departments today about the incidents. Dublin Police Department says they haven’t experienced more break-ins since Black Friday, but they have more patrols out around shopping centers, just in case.

