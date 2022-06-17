FILE: Rainbow flags lined up in a row decorate Christopher Park on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pacifica are investigating a possible hate crime that took place on the grounds of Sunset Ridge Elementary School. The incident took place during an afterschool program on June 6th.

The Pride Flag was hanging outside of a classroom. The unknown perpetrator took the flag down, burned it, and returned it to the school. The flag was found on the ground on the other side of the school building the following day.

Pacifica Police Chief Daniel Steidle said in a statement, “This type of crime is in strong contrast to the deeply held values the City of Pacifica and community members believe in. Crimes involving hate will not be tolerated in our community and will be thoroughly investigated.

The police department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the department at 650-738-7314 or submit a tip here.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444.