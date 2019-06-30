Skip to content
Pride Month
San Francisco Pride announces official #SFPride50 online celebration
San Francisco Pride parade, celebration canceled due to coronavirus crisis
Video
Annual Oakland Pride Run kicked off at Lake Merritt
Video
Oakland Pride, Art and Film Festival
Video
Kamala Harris attends San Francisco Pride Parade
Video
More Pride Month Headlines
San Francisco Pride Parade brought out people of all ages
Video
Pride Weekend festivities kicked off in San Francisco
Video
SF Pride: Pink Triangle commemoration ceremony
Video
San Francisco gears up for 49th annual Pride Parade
Video
SF Pride Parade 2019: Things to know
Video
Bay Area
Officers arrest four SF residents for possession of child porn in Child Exploitation Operation
Gunman fires rifle from window of Oakland home
Video
More Contra Costa County businesses reopen, small gatherings permitted
Video
Record highs expected across Bay Area as dangerous heat returns
Live
1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbing at San Jose 7-Eleven
More Bay Area Headlines
National
Ferguson elects first female African American mayor
Video
Exclusive poll shows support for George Floyd protests, disapproval of Trump’s response
Teen shares rules mom says he must follow as a young, black man
Video
Detention officer quits after being told he couldn’t kneel
AP source: NBA presents players with plan for season restart
More National Headlines
California
Gov. Newsom cleans up Capitol memorial with volunteers
Video
California’s Black Caucus speaks out as protests continue nationwide
Video
Newsom among governors rejecting Trump’s call to send in military
Video
Newsom won’t implement statewide curfew for now, pleads for more peace as protests continue
Video
‘What would they have us do?’: LAPD chief defends cruiser seen hitting protestors as officers try to leave
Video
More California Headlines
Features
KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL, MLB updates
Live
Foster City Oral Surgery Specialist offering local student free wisdom teeth removal
Cupertino pediatric occupational therapy clinic offers free virtual groups
Online platform aimed to help nurses through self care and wellness practices
San Jose homeless outreach nonprofit continue to assist community amid COVID-19
More Features Headlines
Trending Stories
Barack Obama to address nation live on George Floyd death
Video
Stadium-sized asteroid to make ‘relatively close’ approach toward Earth at 3 million miles
Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged
Video
LIST: Bay Area counties, cities under curfew orders
Live
Over 70 cars stolen from San Leandro dealership as looting, destruction hit city
Video