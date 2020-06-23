Live Now
KRON4 salutes 50 years of Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This year marks 50 years of Pride celebrations in San Francisco.

Although the coronavirus has dampened some of the celebrations, canceling the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco, the community can still celebrate our Pride.

This special looks at ways that the Bay Area shines with Pride we have all while marking the Golden Anniversary.

It includes interviews with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the GLBT Historic Foundation, and a special interview with Breanna Sinclaire, who is the first transgender woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event.

