(KRON) — Amazon’s Prime Day is coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the company will offer deals to buy products for cheap. Prime Day allows Amazon Prime customers to get discounted prices on thousands of items.

The day known around the country to be best for bargain hunting is Black Friday, which is still several months away. But can you actually get better prices on Prime Day than Black Friday?

The Vacationer compared deals for 10 products that were being offered at discounted prices on Black Friday 2021 and on Prime Day. In the past, The Vacationer found that Prime Day offered superior deals on about 70 percent of products studied. Let’s see how things are looking this year.

Echo Buds

Echo Buds, which are wireless earbuds with noise cancelation and Alexa, are available for $50 cheaper than usual on Prime Day. Amazon is offering Echo Buds for $69.99, while the usual price is $119.99. The Vacationer found that the same $69.99 deal was available on Black Friday.

However the touchscreen Echo Show 8 is cheaper on Prime Day. It is being offered for $74.99, which The Vacation says is $15 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Fire HD Tablets

Amazon is offering big savings on two of its Fire HD tablets. The Fire HD 10 is being offered at $74.99 — half of its normal price. The same “50 percent off” deal is being offered for the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet.

Black Friday was able to match these prices. The Vacationer found that both deals were offered at the same prices after Thanksgiving.

Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon’s Blink video doorbell is going for $50.98 on Prime Day, shaving $34 off its sticker price. The deal is also cheaper than it was on Black Friday, when it was sold for $59.99.

43-inch Fire TV

Amazon’s Prime Day drops the price of its 43-inch smart TV from $369.99 to $199.99, saving customers $170. This TV is also significantly cheaper than it was on Black Friday, when it was priced at $289.99.

Prime Day has historically had cheaper deals than Black Friday on most Amazon products, and this year features more of the same.