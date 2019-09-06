Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to fly commercial to Africa

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A British royal couple will share a cabin with average Joes when they fly to Africa later this month.

A royal source says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a commercial flight to South Africa.

It will be their first official overseas trip with Baby Archie.

The couple has been criticized for using private jets on two back-to-back trips to Europe this summer.

Environmental campaigners accused the couple of hypocrisy, saying using private jets doesn’t live up to the royal couple’s stance on climate change.

Aviation is one of the world’s major polluters.

The couple later tried to redeem themselves, launching a sustainable travel initiative called “Travalyst.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News