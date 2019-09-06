Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to fly commercial to Africa

(CNN) — A British royal couple will share a cabin with average Joes when they fly to Africa later this month.

A royal source says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a commercial flight to South Africa.

It will be their first official overseas trip with Baby Archie.

The couple has been criticized for using private jets on two back-to-back trips to Europe this summer.

Environmental campaigners accused the couple of hypocrisy, saying using private jets doesn’t live up to the royal couple’s stance on climate change.

Aviation is one of the world’s major polluters.

The couple later tried to redeem themselves, launching a sustainable travel initiative called “Travalyst.”