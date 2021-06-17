Princess Cruises announce fall return to the Bay Area

FILE – In this May 30, 2018, file photo, is the Grand Princess cruise ship in Gastineau Channel in Juneau, Alaska. The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022, which is expected to block trips from visiting Alaska this year. Transport Canada announced the extension of the ban put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KRON) – After being sidelined for over a year by the pandemic, Princess cruise lines announced it will be returning service this fall, with trips leaving right from the San Francisco Bay.

Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, eight ships will take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and along the California Coast.

Ruby Princess : Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup.

: Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup. Majestic Princess and Grand Princess : Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

and : Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico. Enchanted Princess : Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

: Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess : From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

and : From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves. Crown Princess: Travels to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale on a series of 10-day cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

The cruises will require passengers to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to boarding. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Just over a year ago, the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland in March, carrying several passengers who tested positive for coronavirus.

The cruise ship and its 3,533 passengers had been idling off of the Bay Area coast for days.

Twenty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 before the state and federal governments allowed the ship to dock and de-board in Oakland.