SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — The Marin Small Business Development Center is disbursing $262,500 in relief funds to 105 Marin County microbusinesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant program, which is designed to provide relief to the community’s hardest-to-reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs, is being offered by the Marin SBDC in partnership with the county, Dominican University and is funded in part by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, officials said.

Microbusinesses with fewer than five full-time employees may apply for the $2,500 grants in person at the Canal Alliance at 91 Larkspur St. in San Rafael on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on materials needed to apply for the grants, visit: https://www.marinsbdc.org/microbizgrants/

