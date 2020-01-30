Prosecutor: Men charged after stealing $65K worth of jewelry from Walnut Creek Macy’s

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Two men are facing charges after stealing more than $65,000 worth of jewelry from the Macy’s department store in Walnut Creek last week, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The theft occurred in the early morning of Jan. 24.

The suspects, Christopher Dopp and Richard Lange, allegedly smashed display cases on the first floor of the store and took $65,244 worth of gold jewelry.

The damage to the store totaled more than $80,000, according to prosecutors.

Walnut Creek police officers were able to arrest the men inside the store.

Dopp and Lange were booked into the county jail, but have since posted bail and were released.

They are now facing second degree burglary, grand theft and vandalism charges, according to the district attorney.

The Macy’s store is located in Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek.