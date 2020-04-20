Protest against California’s stay-at-home order underway at the State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people are protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order Monday at the State Capitol in Sacramento.
The protesters say they feel the order is too extreme and is doing to much harm to the economy.
“All five of my kids are out of work…I want my job back,” one protester told Doug Johnson, a reporter for KRON4’s sister station KTXL.
Video of the protests shows people gathering in front of the Capitol Building. Most are carrying signs and not wearing masks.
California’s stay-at-home order has been in effect for over a month and will remain in place until further notice.
Check back for updates as this story develops
