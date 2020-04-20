Protest against California’s stay-at-home order underway at the State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people are protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order Monday at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

The protesters say they feel the order is too extreme and is doing to much harm to the economy.

“All five of my kids are out of work…I want my job back,” one protester told Doug Johnson, a reporter for KRON4’s sister station KTXL.

Hundreds came out to the California State Capitol Building to protest @cagovernor ‘s Stay-At-Home order today. Most tell us they feel the order is too extreme & hurting the economy too much. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/4UAlfE9P0U — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) April 20, 2020

Just walked out of the CA Capitol to this.



The west lawn completely disregarding state and county physical distancing orders pic.twitter.com/QMaMUCesap — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 20, 2020

The massive crowd outside of the California state Capitol is now parading through the area. No one I’ve seen participating is wearing masks.



“There’s a revolution coming” blasting through speaker. pic.twitter.com/ExcmXs0rpN — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 20, 2020

A protester on a mega phone is proposing to gather 10,000 people here at the Capitol for a month. “And if nobody gets sick we prove the coronavirus is a lie.” https://t.co/VlXcgEkRys — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 20, 2020

Video of the protests shows people gathering in front of the Capitol Building. Most are carrying signs and not wearing masks.

California’s stay-at-home order has been in effect for over a month and will remain in place until further notice.

Check back for updates as this story develops

Latest Stories: