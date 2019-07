EL PASO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have closed a border crossing in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities say all northbound traffic is stopped on the Paseo Del Norte Bridge because of protests on the Mexican side of the border.

One witness says he saw about 300 people attempting to cross, chanting “Vamos a cruzar” (We’re going to cross).

Pedestrian lanes on the bridge are still open.